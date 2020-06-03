Politics

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – After serving as a Madison County commissioner for the past 12 years, Jon Weber is heading to state office.

Weber defeated Shane Ruebush for Seat A in District 34 in the Republican Primary with 52% of the votes. He will be running unopposed in the November general election.

On top of serving as a county commissioner Weber owned and operated a successful small business in Rexburg that has been passed down to his son.

Weber tells us he’s excited to accomplish many things in Boise and learn the ropes of his new role.

“It will certainly be a learning curve and we’ll need to get over there and learn our position and learn the rope. I say ‘we’ meaning that it’s me and those that I represent and those that I work with, there’s a whole team that we work together for the betterment of Idaho and it’s learning that position and going to work to represent,” Weber said.

Weber says he plans to stay in Rexburg and move to Boise during the legislative session. He tells us he is grateful for the opportunity to serve the state and hopes to make a difference during these challenging times.

“What we see in the world today and in things going around in our nation is sad, and we’re better people than that. We need to unite. We need to come together, particularly with the pandemic, with everything, the challenges in our communities and our families that we unite. We need to come together to become better for it,” Weber said.

Douglas smith will be taking Weber’s positions as Madison County commissioner in District 2.