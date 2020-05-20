Local News

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Madison County Motor Vehicles and Driver’s License Offices will soon be moving into a new location.

County officials say the new location, in the former Payless Shoe Store next to Albertson’s on North 2nd East Street, should provide a better service to the public.

The new office will open on June 1 at 510 N. 2nd East, Ste. #1.

The Department of Motor Vehicles office will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Driver’s License Office will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. by appointment.

The DMV office number is 208-359-6200 and the Driver’s License Office is at 208-372-5004.