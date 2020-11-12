Rexburg

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Madison county is honoring all veterans and their sacrifice to our country.

This year they are featuring the Vietnam war and those veterans who gave so selflessly.

The program will be livestream so people can view it from their own homes.

At the event, Madison High School’s band will be for performing patriotic music, recognizing each branch of the military, along with pipe and drums and taps.

Due to the recent increase in COVID-19 numbers in Madison County, the Veterans Day Ceremony had been moved to November 11 at the Rexburg Tabernacle at 12 p.m.