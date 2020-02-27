Rexburg Missing Children

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – For months, investigators have interviewed many sources that have had interactions with Lori Vallow and her missing children before their disappearance.

On Tuesday, four subpoenas were filed by the Madison County prosecutor’s office.

They’re calling on the following:

The couple’s landlord in Hawaii, for rental and or lease contracts

Kennedy Elementary, the school JJ attended in Rexburg, for enrollment information and documents, attendance, financial, and discipline records, as well as any teacher or classroom notes

The Madison County School District for any and all records pertaining to JJ, including the application for his individualized education program

The Kauai Beach Resort, for documents concerning the couples reservation dates, duration of stay, notes, billings and payment method as well as phone records

Prosecutors hope these requested documents will help investigators.

As the search for the missing kids continues, Lori’s upcoming extradition hearing has been canceled. During a court hearing Wednesday, Vallow asked the judge to reduce her bail, but the judge said it will remain at $5 million. You can watch the hearing below.

At the end of the hearing, Vallow waived her extradition right. This means next Monday’s hearing to determine the extradition process will no longer take place, and Hawaii will no longer need a governor’s order to removed Vallow from the state.

The court requested the state of Idaho send agents as soon as possible to pick up Vallow.

A status hearing has been set for Wednesday, March 4.