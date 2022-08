MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Madison County voters are renewing a school levy.

The vote in favor came out to 1,212 votes, which was just 31 more than the votes against the renewal.

The nearly $2 million levy will continue to fund the district’s Madison Cares program geared toward helping students’ mental health.

It also funds various projects and technology needs for the schools within the district.

