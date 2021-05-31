REBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The Madison Fire Department Pipe Brigade will be honoring those who have gone before by playing at the Madison County Cemeteries this Memorial Day.

Band members will be following the schedule included below:

9:00 a.m: Plano and Sutton (Archer) Cemeteries

9:50 a.m: Burton and Sugar Cemeteries

10:45 a.m.: The Rexburg Cemetery (where all the Pipers will meet and play)

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

The brigade encourages all participating and visiting the cemeteries to practice social distancing, as they deem appropriate.

The post Madison Fire Department Pipe Brigade continues Memorial Day tradition appeared first on Local News 8.