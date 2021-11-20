MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Madison Fire Department will be doing

a live training burn at 2nd East and Moody Road/2000 North.

This training exercise will provide firefighters further opportunity to see and interact with live fire.

The department urges people in the area to use caution when driving by this location and also to be safe

while doing so.

Additionally, if smoke is seen in that area, this live training burn is what will be producing that.

