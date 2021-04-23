REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)-Madison High School Boys Basketball Head Coach Travis Schwab will step down from the post this year to become Assistant Superintendent of Madison School District.

Schwab has 21 years of coaching experience, the last 16 at Madison.

The school district will post the coaching opening Monday and begin the process to fill the head coaching job.

Schwab issued the following statement Friday:

“It has truly been an honor to be the head basketball coach of Madison High School for the past four years. My Assistant Coaches are incredible men and terrific examples for our players, and I am so blessed to have been able to coach with each of them. These men, along with many others have been so influential in my life. My family has been my biggest support and I could not have done any of this without their tireless and unconditional love and support. I love them all so much. I am so grateful for coach Hawkins for allowing me the chance to be a part of his amazing Madison Boys Basketball program and coaching staff 16 years ago. I would also like to thank Glenn Romney for giving me the good fortune of coaching with him for four years at Sugar Salem and Rigby High Schools. Finally, I would like to thank each of our wonderful players for putting up with me and teaching me way more than I ever taught them. I love them all like my sons and I will cherish these relationships with them for the rest of my life.”

