REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg opened up it’s brand new behavioral mental health center with a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday.

Inside the new facility, there will be 12 new adult beds and rooms, a breakfast nook area and several staff offices.

The project has been an idea five years in the making. Once they were able to fund the $2 million building, they started on the construction about three years ago and have just now completed it.

Hospital officials state that they needed this to help their 400 mental health patients that they receive per year. In the past, the hospital used to send those patients to other facilities outside of the region to Idaho Falls or even as far to Salt Lake City. Now, they have the ability to keep those patients in-house.

Patients and hospital workers will first occupy the new building on Monday.

The post Madison Memorial Hospital opens up new mental health facility appeared first on Local News 8.