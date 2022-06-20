REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – For more than 70 years, the staff at Madison Memorial hospital has provided health care to the surrounding area. The hospital is now hoping to expand that care’s reach through the unveiling of a new system and name.

The announcement came as part of a meeting with the health care staff and some of the members Monday afternoon. It was revealed the hospital will now be a part of the overarching system Madison Health.

Madison Memorial Hospital CEO Dr. Rachel Gonzalez says through this new name change and new system they hope to better rise to the changing health care needs in the area.

“But times have changed, and it’s time to not just think about a hospital,” Gonzalez said. A” lot of care is obtained outside of the hospital. And we’re more than just our hospital, which is wonderful.”

She says this name change will make it easier for those in need of health care to more easily identify the services they can provide such as the urgent care, the health clinic and the hospital.

“If we have that unity of care now that we’re all on the same team, hopefully that provides a better experience,” she said.

Gonzalez adds although the name is changing she hopes that nothing else will really change for people needing health care.

“I hope that you feel the same compassion and professionalism and your doctor and your nurse and your heart and everybody were as kind to you as they were before,” she said.

The post Madison Memorial Hospital unveils rebrand hoping to better serve community appeared first on Local News 8.