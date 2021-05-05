REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – Madison Memorial Hospital was one of only three hospitals in the state of Idaho to receive a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

The other two were St. Luke’s Magic Valley and St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Boise.

“It’s extremely validating to have our hard work be recognized in this way, particularly during a pandemic year,” Madison Memorial CEO Dr. Rachel Gonzales said. “After being ranked in the nation’s top 100 rural and community hospitals last month by Becker’s Hospital Review, this new 5-star rating further confirms the fact that eastern Idaho is fortunate to have a nationally-ranked healthcare institution right here in Rexburg.”

Altogether, Idaho’s 47 registered hospitals were awarded as follows:

No stars: 25 Idaho hospitals

1 star: No Idaho hospitals

2 stars: 5 Idaho hospitals

3 stars: 7 Idaho hospitals

4 stars: 7 Idaho hospitals

5 stars: 3 Idaho hospitals

Nationwide, of 5,382 hospitals registered with CMS, only 8% (455 hospitals) were given a 5-star rating, effectively placing Madison Memorial in the top 8% of all hospitals nationwide.

