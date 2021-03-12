KIFI Madison Memorial Hospital

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)-Madison Memorial Hospital has been named one of the nation’s top 100 rural and community hospitals by the Chartis Group.

The healthcare advisory firm said only 32 states had hospitals scoring high enough to be included in the rankings. Madison Memorial was the only Idaho hospital.

The rankings were based on eight key performance areas including in and outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge and financial efficiency.

According to the American Hospital Association, there are currently 1,805 rural community hospitals in the United States.

“To be named in the top 100 is like being in the top 5%, nationwide,” said Dr. Rachel Gonzales, Chief Executive Officer at Madison Memorial. “It’s an incredible honor.”

Gonzales credited the hospital’s healthcare professionals and staff for the positive evaluation.

