REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-After nearly three decades in the post, Madison County Prosecutor Sid Brown will retire from the post effective December 31.

Madison County Commissioners have appointed Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rob Wood to succeed Brown.

Wood will take over the prosecutor’s responsibilities on January 1st. A formal swearing-in ceremony will be held on January 13.

