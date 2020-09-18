REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Madison School District 321 Superintendent Geoff Thomas announced Friday the Madison 321 Board of Trustees approved the extension of harvest break.

You can view the full letter from Dr. Thomas below.

Yesterday, in recognition that the potato harvest is earlier this year, and that the state is providing greater scheduling flexibility, the Madison 321 Board of Trustees approved the extension of Harvest Break.



Harvest Break will now officially begin on Monday, September 28, 2020, and will last until Friday, October 9, 2020.



District Inservice will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020. Students will return to class on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.



Building Principals will notify parents of dates and times of upcoming Parent Teacher Conference Dates.



In these challenging times, we appreciate the opportunity our students have of being able to assist in the harvest, and the enormous blessing the farmers are to our community.



We wish everyone a safe Harvest Break!



Sincerely,



Dr. Geoff Thomas

Superintendent

Madison 321