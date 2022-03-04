REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)- Madison School District 321 is seeking a $25.5 million bond on March 8th.

The bond would fund three projects: Building a new school for Hibbard Elementary, and remodeling the current school for early childhood and pre-K programs. The third would add new classrooms and expand the current lunchroom at Madison Junior High.

Superintendent Randy Lords says the current Hibbard school has a capacity of 200.

“Our building is full. We don’t have an empty classroom,” Lords said. “We added a kindergarten classroom this year and put (them) in a trailer out back. A portable, which portable classrooms for learning aren’t great in the first place, but for kindergarten, it’s not a good option.”

The new building would have a capacity of 500 and would be directly west in a field behind the current school, on land the district already owns.

Lords also explained why they don’t just add on to the current school.

“We’ve met with our architect and our structural engineers. And they said ‘while it can be done, we wouldn’t recommend it,'” Lords said. “It’s a good building, but to start adding eight new classrooms, a gym, and some other things, it just really didn’t make a lot of sense to do that when we could build a new building with everything we need.”

The plan would also make it easier to keep students, staff, and visitors safe from traffic.

“The current school sits right on the road,” Lords said. “So as you’re backing out of teacher parking or visitor parking, you’re backing into a 50 mile an hour roadway where people are traveling.”

Lords says it wasn’t as bad 10 years ago, but as the area grows, the traffic increases as well.

“We’re lucky and feel lucky and blessed that we haven’t had something happen out there with an accident,” Lords said. “It worries me every day.”

The plan to remodel the current Hibbard school into a center for early childhood and pre-k programs would help free up space in other schools as well, Lords says.

“This will free up four classrooms at Burton Elementary and one at Kennedy,” Lords said. “This will help us to address the continued growth at both schools.”

As for the plan at Madison Jr. High, nine new classrooms would be added, and a hallway to help with congestion.

“There’s really one artery from the lunchroom to the math and science wing,” Lords said. “And so during passing periods with, you know, 500-600 kids trying to get out into that math wing and science wing, it gets a little congested. So we’re going to add another artery. Another route to get out there. Kind of a little bit of an atrium type look is what we’re we’re planning on doing.”

Some people may be hesitant to pass the bond, due to a fear that taxes would increase, but Lords says that’s not the case.

“Six months ago (the rate was) $4.50 per thousand. And we actually lowered it because of the growth in Rexburg,” Lords said. “We were able to lower our tax levy rate to $4.25 per thousand. And so we’re trying to focus on keeping that so people know exactly what their tax bill is going to be. So our goal is to keep that there.”

Lords also says the growth in the community will help offset that tax burden.

He also says that if the bond passes now, it would save everyone money.

“The thing that concerns me is prices. Right now it’s $25.5,” Lords said. “A year from now, my guess, we’d probably be looking at 30 to 35 (million). The need doesn’t go away and prices aren’t coming down. And with what we’re funded from the state for new buildings, which is very little if any. It falls upon local a local tax base.”

Lords also says he’s grateful for what the community has done in the past when it came to bonds, and hopes it continues.

“We hear from some folks, ‘well my kids aren’t school anymore.’ Well, someone paid for their kids in school when they went through,” Lords said. “But the way the framers of the Constitution planned it, is that we would, as a community, pay for the education of our children. And these kids are our future.”

Lords asks those with any questions or concerns to reach out to him.

“Come out, take a look at Hibbard,” Lords said. “Give me a call. I’m willing to talk to anybody and everybody about the need for our buildings. And what the state reimburses us, and how it’s up to the local public to help out that way.”

More information on the bond can be found here.

