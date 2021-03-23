REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – After 37 years working in public education with the last 20 serving as Superintendent of Madison 321, Dr. Geoff Thomas announced he will be retiring.

“It has been the professional honor of a lifetime to serve as Superintendent of Madison,” he said.

While Thomas will be retiring from Madison, he is not fully entering the retired world yet. He has been offered and accepted a position as an Assistant Professor in the College of Education at Idaho State University working with graduate students seeking to become Principals and Superintendents.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

“Teaching at Idaho State will be a wonderful opportunity for me to assist with the training and development of future K-12 educational leaders,” Thomas said.

During his tenure at Madison, Dr. Thomas oversaw the construction of Madison High School, South Fork Elementary, Burton Elementary, the remodeling of eight schools, Bobcat Stadium and Fieldhouse, the creation of Madison Academy (an alternative middle school) and Madison Online.

He also served as President of the Idaho Superintendents Association, President of the Idaho School Administrators Association and President of the Rexburg Chamber of Commerce.

The post Madison Superintendent to retire after 20 years appeared first on Local News 8.