REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Madison School District patrons will go to the polls Tuesday to decide a two-year, $1,995,000 supplemental maintenance and operation levy.

According to the district, the funding would be used for a variety of projects including the cost of state curriculum requirements and an online platform for grades K-8. Funds would also be allocated for parking lot repairs, replacement of the district’s diesel bus fleet with propane powered vehicles, computer hardware and software, new security cameras, and COVID-19 related health and safety needs.

The levy requires a simple majority for approval.

The district estimates the average annual cost to the taxpayer of $104.63 per $100,000 of assessed valuation per year. It would not increase actual taxes because it will replace the district’s current supplemental levy.

