POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Magical Moments Baby Contest is about celebrating the precious lives that began at Portneuf Medical Center in 2021.

Since the early 50s, PMC has celebrated the birth of more than 80,000 babies. The winners of this year’s contest were announced Monday.

The grand prize winner is baby Briggs with 648 votes, and baby Silas is the contest runner up with 578 votes.

These babies were among more than 90 babies entered in the online photo contest this year. Voting was based on public popular vote; the photo with the most likes at the close of the contest was selected for the grand prize.

“We thank all those who submitted entries, voted, participated and grew to love the babies we all grew quite fond of over the last month,” PMC said. “A special thanks the Portneuf Auxiliary for their generous support.”

