BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Sixth Judicial District Magistrate Commission will be selecting a magistrate judge to replace the Honorable Bryan K. Murray will be retiring effective July 1, 2022.

The Magistrate Commission asks you for your help in the appointment by providing them with your comments on the following 17 applicants have applied for the position:

Alan Joseph Boehme – Bannock County Asst. Chief Civil Dep. Prosecutor – Arimo, ID

Cody Lynn Brower – Oneida County Prosecuting Attorney – Malad City, ID

Jason Michael Brown – Private Attorney at May, Rammell & Wells – Pocatello, ID

John Joseph Bulger – Private Attorney at Hearn Law PLC – Pocatello, ID

Jason Ronald Chandler – Idaho Deputy Attorney General – Blackfoot, ID

Anson Ladell Call II – Power County Prosecuting Attorney – American Falls, ID

Richard Allen Diehl – Pocatello Deputy City Attorney – Chubbuck, ID

Lee James Fisher – Elmore County Chief Dep. Prosecuting Attorney – Glenns Ferry, ID

Monte Christopher Gray – Asst. General Counsel, Shoshone-Bannock Tribes – Pocatello, ID

lan Christopher Johnson – Pocatello Deputy City Attorney – Pocatello, ID

Michael Joshua Morrissey – Public Defender, Power/Oneida Joint Office – Pocatello, ID

Jeffrey Lind Phillips – Owyhee County Prosecuting Attorney – Homedale, ID

James Patrick Price – Financial Specialist, Sr., State of Idaho IDHW – Pocatello, ID

Tawnya Rawlings – Fremont County Chief Dep. Prosecuting Attorney – Idaho Falls, ID

Randy W. Smith – Canyon County Deputy Public Defender IV – Middleton, ID

Thomas Daniel Smith – Private Attorney at Spinner, Wood & Smith – Inkom, ID

Eric Edgecomb Wannamaker – Tech. Licensing Assoc. Ret. Navy Judge Advocate – Moscow, ID

Evaluation questionnaires on the applicants will be sent to attorneys statewide. Evaluation forms for public comment may be obtained from the Sixth District Trial Court Administrator’s Office, 624 E. Center, Room 220, Pocatello, Idaho 83201 or your local county courthouse. You can call 208-236-7379 or request a questionnaire by email at: kerryh@bannockcounty.us

Any individuals with personal knowledge regarding the qualification of the applicants are urged to complete the evaluation form. Evaluations on the magistrate judge applicants should be returned to the Trial Court Administrator’s Office at 624 E. Center, Room 220, Pocatello, Idaho, or by email no later than April 15, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.

