CARIBOU COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Sixth Judicial District Magistrate Commission will be selecting a magistrate judge to replace the Honorable David R. Kress, who will be retiring effective June 30.

The Magistrate Commission asks you for your help in the appointment by providing your comments on the following nine applicants:

David Wayne Cousin – Bingham County Chief Dep. Prosecuting Attorney – Idaho Falls, ID

Monte Christopher – Gray Asst. General Counsel, Shoshone-Bannock Tribes – Pocatello, ID

Samuel Criss – James Private Attorney – Soda Springs, ID

Jeffrey Lind – Phillips Prosecuting Attorney, Owyhee County – Homedale, ID

Tawnya Rawlings – Fremont County Chief Dep. Prosecuting Attorney – St. Anthony, ID

Dustin W. Smith – Malad City Attorney and Attorney-Advisor for U.S. Air Force – Malad City, ID

Randy W. Smith – Deputy Public Defender IV, Canyon County – Middleton, ID

Eric Edgecomb Wannamaker- Tech. Licensing Assoc. & Ret. Navy Judge Advocate – Moscow, ID

Steven Douglas Wood – Private Attorney, Partner with Spinner, Wood & Smith and Caribou County Prosecuting Attorney – Soda Springs, ID

Evaluation questionnaires on the applicants will be sent to attorneys statewide. Evaluation forms for public comment may be obtained from the Sixth District Trial Court Administrator’s Office, 624 E. Center, Room 220, Pocatello, Idaho 83201 or your local county courthouse. You can call 208-236-7379 or request a questionnaire by email at: kerryh@bannockcounty.us

Any individuals with personal knowledge regarding the qualification of the applicants are urged to complete the evaluation form. Evaluations on the magistrate judge applicants should be returned to the Trial Court Administrator’s Office at 624 E. Center, Room 220, Pocatello, Idaho, or by email no later than April 19, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.

