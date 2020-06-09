News

CUSTER COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The United States Geological Survey reports a magnitude 4.1 quake hit Central Idaho Tuesday morning.

The quake hit at 7:54 a.m., about 10 miles northwest of the town of Stanley, in Custer County. This latest quake was felt in the Boise, Sun Valley and Salmon areas.

This is just the latest sizable aftershock to the March 31st magnitude 6.5 quake. The area has seen numerous aftershocks, with most ranging in the 2.0 and 3.0 magnitudes. Most of the aftershocks in this range are rarely felt.