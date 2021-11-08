JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Routine maintenance in the area of the Wilson Boat Ramp may impact recreational users beginning Monday.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be hauling large rock and fill material onto the Snake River Levee to aid in flood protection. The maintenance is set to begin on Monday, November 8, 2021, and is expected to last for a few days.

Users of the boat ramp may be impacted while crews work in the area.

The post Maintenance near the Wilson Boat Ramp could cause impacts appeared first on Local News 8.