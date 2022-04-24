JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Routine maintenance to the Wilson Boat Ramp will limit parking and access to the boat ramp early next week.

Contractors for the Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation Department will be regrading and dust guarding the access road and upper ramp to the Wilson Boat Ramp starting early Monday morning.

As a result, parking will not be allowed on the access road and there will be limited access to the ramp for most of the day.

Once crews have completed their work, access to parking and the boat ramp will resume as normal.

