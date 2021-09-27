We get one more day of warm, dry sunshine with a breezy afternoon. Highs today with some patchy smoke will hover around 82. A cold front will cut through northern Idaho tonight and into southeastern Idaho by tomorrow afternoon, keeping highs in the 50’s for Tuesday and Wednesday! Winds will be 30-40mph. Shower chances are good for Salmon and around 20% for the eastern highlands. Red Flag conditions are in effect for the Sun Valley area through tonight

A freeze watch is in effect for late Tuesday night/Wednesday morning until 9am. Lows Tuesday night will be at 32 for Idaho Falls. More of the same for Wednesday night.

