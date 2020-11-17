Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Damage was extensive after a car crashed into a garage around 6 p.m. Tuesday at 1308 South Woodruff Avenue.

Idaho Falls Police say a red Saturn was traveling on Woodruff when it left the road and crashed into a garage building with multiple bays.

The Saturn crashed through the outside wall into the first garage, hit a parked vehicle, then continued through the wall striking a second parked vehicle. That vehicle then pushed through the wall into a third garage and yet another vehicle.

The driver and passenger of the Saturn have not yet been identified. Police said one of them suffered minor injuries. They said alcohol or drugs do not appear to have been a factor.

In addition to the structure and vehicles, personal belongings stored in the garage were also damaged.