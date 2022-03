CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) – A major helping hand for the Chubbuck Fire Department’s next ladder truck is in the form of $500,000 from Idaho Central Credit Union.

The department said ‘thank you’ to the credit union for being such a great community member and partner with the city.

CFD said this ladder truck will provide vital fire protection and safety services for businesses and area residents.

