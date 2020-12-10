News

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The principle sponsor of the new high-school gym in Salmon, is keeping a close eye on the project as it meets major milestones.

Nep Lynch committed more than 2-million dollars to the project on March 1st of this year. Excavation of the new gym site commenced within the month. The buildings iron skeleton went up in November, and this month crews are working to close the building up with walls, insulation and a roof.

Since Lynch’s initial contribution, contractors and community members have donated time, resources and additional funds amounting to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Lynch, 95 years old, lived most of his adult life in Salmon. He began his career there with next to nothing, but eventually enjoyed success in the lumber industry. He also built the town’s first motel, the Stagecoach Inn.