BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Seven-year-old Monroe aka “Rosie” used her wish to give back to the St. Luke’s Children’s Cancer Center Thursday during a small ceremony.

Rosie was a former cancer patient at the hospital and used her heartfelt wish to donate items from the Children’s Cancer Clinic Donation Wish List to the children still undergoing treatment.

Rosie fell ill during a class field trip in January of 2020, and she was rushed to the hospital and diagnosed with cancer. Her chemotherapy concluded in July and she’s been cancer-free since August. Although the family plans to monitor her health for years to come, the outlook is positive. Rosie wanted to use her wish to pay that positivity forward.

The granting of this wish coincides with World Wish Day, the 41st Anniversary of the Make-A-Wish.

This year also marks the 35th anniversary of Make-A-Wish Idaho.

Rosie arrived in a limousine and presented the hospital with a wagon full of dolls as well as other gifts.

“We are excited to celebrate World Wish Day with Rosie,” Make-A-Wish Idaho President and CEO Janie Best said. “Her wish exemplifies the spirit of Make-A-Wish’s mission. A wish creates hope for a child during a frightening time, and now Rosie is using her wish to lift the spirits of other children who are experiencing the same fears and difficulties that Rosie experienced just last year.”

