BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Make-A-Wish Idaho Wish Heroes Campaign kicked off Tuesday, celebrating 35 years of Make-A-Wish Idaho.

The campaign is based on the power of a select group of individuals—Wish Heroes—sharing why wishes matter and raising funds for Make-A-Wish Idaho.

Each Wish Hero is tasked with raising $35 from 35 people for a grand total of $1,225. Although not every Wish Hero will accomplish this goal, Make-A-Wish Idaho is incredibly grateful for the support of anyone who would like to try. Every dollar matters and helps us grant heartfelt wishes.

Wish Heroes will receive a personalized fundraising page that they can use to raise money on social media, via email or with a personal site. The fundraising webpage is mobile-friendly and easy to use. Wish Heroes can also receive support from Make-A-Wish Idaho staff. Prospective Wish Heroes can sign up HERE.

Make-A-Wish Idaho is also looking for Idaho-based companies to become corporate Wish Heroes. A corporate Wish Hero recruits 35 employees to become Wish Heroes who each raise $35 from 35 people. Idaho-based companies that become corporate Wish Heroes will receive special recognition from Make-A-Wish Idaho on social media, email and elsewhere.

The campaign ends on July 4, 2021.

