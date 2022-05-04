IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – On Thursday, Make-A-Wish Idaho will be granting a wish to have a cow to a 6-year-old Idaho Falls girl with a genetic disorder.

Avery’s wish cow is a 300-pound purebred lowline angus. The bovine named Hope will live one mile away from Avery on a pasture owned by her grandparents.

As part of the wish, Make-A-Wish Idaho has installed a fence around the land and a shelter for the four-legged ruminant. Avery is an animal lover and always wanted a small-statured cow that she’d be able to look in the eyes and take care of. She has previous experience working with the animals that her grandparents own.

“A wish for a cow is an unusual one to be sure,” Make-A-Wish Idaho Regional Director Julie Thomas said. “However, we grant a variety of pet wishes each year. Puppies are the most popular, but we also grant wishes for cats, rabbits and even ponies. Avery wanted a cow and that was what was going to make her happy, so we made it happen.”

Make-A-Wish Idaho had plenty of help granting this one-of-a-kind wish. Independent Fence Company in Rexburg donated the entire fence and Rumors Pub in Pocatello helped raise money in honor of Avery’s wish.

