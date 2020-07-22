IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – As more people begin to hit the road on their summer vacations, Idaho State Police Lt. Chris Weadick tells us they’re seeing a lot of vehicles that shouldn’t be on the road.

“They’re overheating, we’re still seeing tires that are failing on cars. We’re seeing air conditioners that are going out, so we’re just asking people to take the time to do a walk through a walk around on your vehicle and make sure that it’s roadworthy before you go on, whether it’s a short trip, or even a long trip,” Weadick said.

With the heat, ISP has seen a lot of vehicle fires from overheating, “their engine compartments had a lot of oil and debris in it, and once a vehicle is engulfed in flames, the likelihood of putting it out, is very small,” Weadick said.

Weadick said the dangers go beyond passengers. They can extend to brush or fields and ignite a wildfire.

If you are ever on the road and need assistance, ISP can be there to help by dialing ‘*-I-S-P’ on your phone.

Weadick says a helpful tool that has helped many on the road is their fuel transfer kit. “If it breaks down in the summer because of mechanical reasons or maybe fuel reasons, we’re able to give a couple gallons of gas to be able to get the people back on the road, and this has been very beneficial especially on the extremely hot days when it can get up to 150 degrees inside a vehicle.”

No matter the occasion or weather, ISP officers are on the roads promoting safe driving and educating the public about safe practices.