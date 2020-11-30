Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho attorney Luke Malek has announced he will be a Republican candidate for Lieutenant Governor in 2022. The office is currently held by Republican Janice McGeaghin of Idaho Falls.

Malek, who announced his candidacy in Coeur D’Alene two weeks ago, said he has already picked up more that two dozen endorsements from legislators, business leaders, and professional firefighters.

“I am humbled by all of the support I have received since announcing I am running for Lieutenant Governor,” said Malek. “I am running because we need leaders who put Idahoans ahead of personal interests, who show up when the stakes are highest and who understand the relationship between our health and the economy.”

Malek spent six years in the Idaho Legislature, representing District 4. He is currently a partner in the law firm of Smith+Malek, focusing on business and healthcare law.