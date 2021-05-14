POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The man accused of a hit and run crash that killed a Pocatello biker is pleading guilty.

Earlier this week, Tyler D. Carter entered a plea deal in Bannock County where he admitted to felony involuntary manslaughter and felony leaving the scene of an accident.

Carter hit bicyclist Bobbie Wilhelm with his truck in march of last year.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Police say Wilhelm was alive for several hours before she died from her injuries.

Carter faces up to 15 years in prison and up to $15,000 dollars in fines.

The post Man accused of hit and run crash that killed a Pocatello biker is pleading guilty appeared first on Local News 8.