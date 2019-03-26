Man accused of posing as college student and raping teens

The owner of a Washington, D.C, barbershop is accused of posing as a Howard University student and preying on incapacitated teenagers.

Prosecutors say allegations against 35-year-old Julian Everett, of Maryland, date back to at least 2001, including a case in which he was convicted of kidnapping a transgender woman. News outlets report Everett is accused of raping three teens, ages 16 to 18, and was arrested last week on rape and related charges.

Prince George’s County police say the victims, two of which were Howard students, reported going on a date with Everett and losing consciousness after being given alcohol. Police say they were then taken to another location and assaulted.

Chief Hank Stawinski says Everett posed as a student to gain credibility with the teenagers.