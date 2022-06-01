POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The man accused of shooting two Pocatello police officers has been released from the hospital and taken to jail.

The shooting happened at a home on Bridger Street on May 5.

Police report Todd Vernon Brewer was armed with an AR-15 rifle and a shotgun.

The two Pocatello police officers who were shot in the incident are recovering from their injuries.

Brewer was also shot twice after he pointed the AR-15 at police who were responding to a domestic dispute call.

Brewer is being charged with two counts of aggravated battery on certain personnel and two enhancements for using a weapon during the commission of a felony crime.

Brewer is being held on a $1 million bond. His preliminary hearing is set for next week.

