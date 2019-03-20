Man accused of stealing $547G from dead girlfriend vanishes in Florida Everglades after cutting tracking device

A Florida judge has reportedly revoked the bond of the ex-boyfriend of a real estate executive, who was found dead in her home in October 2017, after the man removed his court-ordered GPS tracking device.

A warrant was issued Tuesday for Alejandro Aparicio, 60, and a Miami-Dade judge deemed him a flight risk after the GPS device’s last known location pinged in the middle of the Florida Everglades, The Miami Herald reported.

Aparicio was arrested Feb. 8 on charges of stealing $547,000 from his late on-and-off girlfriend of 17 years, Andrea Greenburg. The arrest came 18 months after he told investigators he found Greenburg unresponsive on the couch in her home in Morningside. A toxicology report blamed her death on fentanyl.

Aparicio was released on bond Feb. 13 after surrendering his two passports and agreeing to wear the tracking device. After posting bond, Aparicio reportedly started sharing hundreds of pictures of him and Greenburg together on social media.

Prosecutors do not know Aparicio’s current whereabouts, but his friends told The Miami Herald they fear he took his life.

“He said ‘goodbye’ to this physical world and made some statements that he was going to meet Andrea in the spiritual world,” one friend told the newspaper.

