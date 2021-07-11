KIFI/KIDK Law enforcement cracking down on AGGE driving this holiday season

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)

On Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 4:38 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated an injury crash, westbound on I86 at mile marker 42, east of American Falls.

Sergio Colchado, 39, of Jerome, was driving westbound on I86 in a 2003 Dodge Ram. Kevin Mathews, 69, of Boise, was driving westbound on I86 in a 2016 Ford F150.

Colchado sideswiped Mathews, lost control of his vehicle, and rolled off the shoulder.

Colchado was flown by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center, in Pocatello, with serious injuries. Westbound lanes were blocked for approximately thirty minutes.

All occupants were wearing seatbelts. Alcohol was a factor in the crash. The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

