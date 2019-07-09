Man allegedly knocked out 73-year-old woman's teeth during attempted rape in New York City, police say

New York City cops on Tuesday were hunting the man who knocked out a 73-year-old woman’s teeth as he tried to rape her.

Investigators released footage of the unidentified man, who donned a bright red tracksuit with white stripes down the legs and a neck pillow.

The man allegedly demanded sex from the elderly woman around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday on Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan, WABC-TV reported.

When the woman refused, he reportedly attacked her — punching her face so many times her teeth fell out. The New York Police Department said the man also left the woman with a broken eye socket.

He allegedly stole the woman’s purse and fled the scene.

Anyone with information on the man is urged to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers — who have offered a reward of up to $2,500 — at 1-800-577-TIPS.