KIFI

(MENAN – KIFI) A 20-year-old Jefferson County man is a suspect in the alleged shooting death of his father.

Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson says, Deputies on Tuesday, responded to a residence at 3569 E. 665 N. in Menan. They found a 39-year-old man dead inside.

Sheriff Anderson says, the victim was involved in a domestic disturbance with his 20-year-old son. At that time, the 20-year-old allegedly shot and killed the victim before fleeing the scene. The suspect was involved in a traffic accident approximately four miles from the scene. The suspect was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, his condition is not known at this time. No names will be released, pending notification of next of kin.

