IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO (KIFI)- A man is in jail and facing several charges after police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance Friday night in Idaho Falls.

The call came in about 7:00 p.m., in the 400 block of H Street in Idaho Falls.

A person called Idaho Falls Police Dispatch and stated that their neighbor had texted asking them to call 911. The caller reported that they were not certain what was happening, but the female neighbor and her domestic partner had been fighting for several days. Shortly after arriving on the scene, officers heard several gunshots coming from the house.

Idaho Falls Police Officers and an assisting Idaho State Trooper approached the residence. An IFPD Officer and the ISP Trooper were able to contact the female victim at the backdoor of the residence and escort her to safety. The victim had sustained several injuries, including gunshot wounds to her foot and leg, and was transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

The victim was able to tell officers that the male was alone inside the house and was heavily armed with multiple firearms. Idaho Falls Police Dispatch utilized the AlertSense system to instruct residents in the immediate area around the residence to shelter in place. An Idaho Falls Police Officer was able to make contact with the male suspect on the phone. The male eventually agreed to surrender. The male followed instructions to come to the front door where he was met by officers and placed in handcuffs at approximately 7:45 p.m.

When officers met the male at the front of the house, he was wearing a military style load-bearing vest containing multiple magazines of ammunition and was in possession of a loaded semi-automatic pistol. After the male was taken into custody and the scene was determined to be safe, Idaho Falls Police Dispatch sent an updated AlertSense notification to residents in the immediate area lifting the

shelter in place warning.

Through continued investigation, Idaho Falls Police Detectives learned that in the hours prior to police being called, the male suspect had attacked the victim multiple times and prevented her from leaving the residence. The victim was able to describe the events to investigators, which included that the suspect had punched the victim in the face and chest, attempted to strangle the victim, beat the victim with the butt and barrel of multiple firearms, held the victim at gunpoint, shot weapons inside the residence multiple times including in the direction of the victim, shot the victim in the leg and foot, and committed other acts of violence against the victim.

According to the victim, the suspect also forcibly removed a phone from the victim in order to keep the victim from calling 911. According to the victim, the male made statements that the victim understood to mean the male

intended to kill her.

At some point during these events, the suspect reportedly realized the victim needed medical attention. The suspect returned the victim’s cellphone and instructed her to call the neighbor to ask for medical assistance. The victim was able to use the phone to text the neighbor to call 911. The victim stated that she believed she would have died had officers not been called to the residence.

Idaho Falls Police Officers executed a search warrant on the residence and found multiple gunshot holes in various areas and other evidence corroborating the victim’s account of the incident. Officers also located and seized several firearms including a shotgun, a .22 long rifle, an AR-15, and a SKS firearm. The suspect in this incident is identified as Christopher Kerins, a 42-year-old male resident of Idaho Falls. Kerins was arrested for the following offenses and was booked into the Bonneville County Jail:

• Assault with the Intent to Commit Murder

• Two Counts – Aggravated Battery with the Use of a Deadly Weapon

• Unlawful Discharge of a Weapon

• Two Counts – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

• Domestic Battery with Traumatic Injury

• Strangulation

• Second Degree Kidnapping

• False Imprisonment

• Sexual Battery

• Robbery

• Destruction of a Telecommunication Line

The post Man arrested after Battering and Assaulting woman appeared first on Local News 8.