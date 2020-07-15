Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-An argument over a phone led to violence and the arrest of Lambert Peterson, 28, of New Mexico by Idaho Falls Police at around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Police were called to the 2000 block of 12th Street where they found a blooding female victim with a broken bottom jaw.

She told officers Peterson got angry during an argument and punched her several times in the face. When she fell to the ground, she said Peterson kicked her in the mouth.

Peterson left the home in a vehicle. The woman was transported to the hospital for treatment, while police waited in the neighborhood for Peterson to return.

When they saw his vehicle and approached, they found Peterson hiding under a blanket in the back seat.

He claimed the woman struck him with a baton and brass knuckles. Police said Peterson did have scratches on his face consistent with defensive wounds.

He was arrested on charges of felony aggravated battery, resisting and obstructing, and an outstanding felony bench warrant for robbery in the state of New Mexico.