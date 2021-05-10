BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Blackfoot Police officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on an older model pick-up truck in the area of South Shilling Street within the City of Blackfoot Saturday for the fictitious display of a license plate.

At around 8:30 p.m., the driver of the vehicle, later identified as 43-year-old Marcus Yupe, fled the traffic stop at a high speeds.

The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office assisted by setting up spike strips on South Shilling Street in an attempt to stop the fleeing vehicle.

Upon approaching the staged deputies, the suspect vehicle swerved towards law enforcement causing deputies to fire upon the vehicle.

The suspect vehicle continued out onto the Fort Hall Indian Reservation until it was finally disabled due to the spike strips.

Yupe was taken into custody and booked into the Bingham County Jail on charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of narcotics, felony eluding, resisting and obstructing a police investigation and DUI.

A 35-year-old passenger, Ruby Gomez, was charged with resisting and obstructing a police investigation. Gomez was transported to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello following the incident with non-life-threatening injuries that were not related to the shooting.

No officers or deputies were injured in the incident.

