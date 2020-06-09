POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A Louisiana man was arrested in American Falls after a high-speed chase in a stolen 2016 Peterbilt Semi Tractor at around 10:15 p.m. Monday.

Idaho State Police said Joseph J. Castillo, 25, of Crowley, Louisiana, was northbound on Interstate 15 at milepost 40, near Arimo. A trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop near the Inkom Port of Entry.

Castillo fled from police, driving at approximately 80 miles per hour, passed another semi “unsafely”, then continued westbound on Interstate 86 into Power County, where spike strips were deployed to deflate the tires.

Castillo came to a stop, then ran away on foot through a field and into American Falls. He was arrested there after a short foot pursuit.

Castillo was booked into the Bannock County Jail on charges of felony eluding, operating a vehicle with the owner’s consent, resisting and obstructing, DUI, open container, and possession of a firearm while under the influence.

In addition to State Police, the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Pocatello Police, Power County Sheriff’s Office and American Falls Police were also involved in the arrest.