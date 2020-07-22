Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho Falls Police have one man in custody after a home invasion early Tuesday.

Police were called to a home on Legend Circle at 7:30 a.m. The residents reported a man had entered their home.

Officers had reason to believe the man was armed. A K-9 Deputy and SWAT team were summoned, but the man refused to leave.

A husband and wife were rescued from the house, but the stranger stayed and hid inside the house.

The SWAT team entered the home and pulled the man out of his hiding place.

Other details and the man’s identity have not yet been released