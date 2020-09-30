BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A 27-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested for leaving the scene of an injury crash Tuesday.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls Fire were dispatched to the area of 5000 W. 17th N. to an injury crash involving a female victim riding a bicycle around 4:10 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies and fire personnel located the 58-year-old female victim and two individuals who found her injured on the side of the road.

No other involved vehicles were in the area at the time, and there were no witnesses to the crash.

The victim could not remember details of how she was injured or how she got to the location, and an ambulance transported the female with head injuries to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

The victim was found to be wearing a bicycle helmet at the time of the crash that appeared to have prevented more serious injuries.

Deputies located several identifiable vehicle parts left behind in the collision.

A deputy checking the area located a damaged vehicle parked at a residence less than 2 miles away on 33rd N. and was able to make contact with the owner.

Through investigation and interviews at that location, deputies were able to match damage and found parts from the crash scene with that vehicle as well as identify the driver as 27-year-old Agustin Perez Otero.

At first he told deputies he was not involved in the crash but then admitted he struck the woman on the bicycle and left the scene.

Perez Otero was placed under arrest at that time and transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for leaving the scene of an injury crash, a felony.

Deputies are continuing the investigation, and the victim is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.