BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – During the past few weeks, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies have responded to multiple vehicle burglaries at boat ramps in the Swan Valley area along the Snake River.

Most of the victim vehicles belonged to people fishing in the area with a variety of items taken, including credit cards and money.

Through investigation, deputies identified suspect information after several transactions had been made using the stolen credit cards in the area.

On Thursday, deputies were alerted to the use of one stolen credit card at the Swan Valley General Store where they located the suspect vehicle occupied by a toddler and multiple items stolen from the burglaries.

Deputies detained 38-year-old Justin William Hurzeler inside the store where he had attempted to use one of the stolen credit cards. Hurzeler admitted to being involved in several vehicle burglaries and, deputies have connected him as a suspect in more than 10 different burglaries and fraudulent use of a financial transaction card.

A search of Hurzeler’s vehicle produced multiple items of stolen property, drug paraphernalia and just more than two grams of methamphetamine. Deputies also located a campsite used by Hurzeler where more stolen property was recovered.

Hurzeler was placed under arrest and transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked on multiple felonies relating to burglary, possession of stolen property, fraudulent use of a financial transaction device and possession of methamphetamine. Hurzeler was also booked for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

This case is still under investigation, and further potential charges relating to other vehicle burglary incidents are pending.

