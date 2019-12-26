Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Samuel Sherry, 27, of Idaho Falls after a disturbance in the 9000 block of 70th East at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies were called to a report that a man pointed a shotgun at another man during a fight. Both were reported to have been drinking alcohol. Small children were present.

An Idaho State Police trooper joined deputies at the scene and contacted a woman, her husband, a small child, and their brother-in-law.

Deputies determined Sherry was arguing with his wife and, at some point, pushed his wife against a wall. Sherry’s brother-in-law attempted to intervene.

During the course of the argument, Sherry retrieved a shotgun from another room and pointed it at the other two. The second man succeeded in securing the gun and stashing it in a separate room.

Sherry was booked for felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges of domestic battery in the presence of a child, and resisting and obstructing arrest.