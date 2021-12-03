BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Blackfoot Police officers responded to a shots fired incident near the 1800 block of E Airport Road in Blackfoot at about 8:26 p.m. Thursday.

Witnesses described the suspect as a middle-aged white male with a dark beard who fled the scene in a dark colored passenger car prior to law enforcement arrival.

On Friday afternoon after an investigation into Thursday night’s events, 30-year-old Edward P. Casteel was taken into custody in the Shelley area and booked into the Bingham County Jail on felony charges of aggravated assault and shooting toward an occupied dwelling.

No individuals were physically injured during the situation.

The investigation is ongoing, so no further questions will be answered at this time.

The Blackfoot Police Department would like to thank Bingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Shelley Police Department for their immediate assistance on this investigation.

