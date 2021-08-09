BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to Nassau Dr. at 11:00 p.m. Saturday to a reported stabbing.

Dispatch received calls that a woman was bleeding from a stab wound, inflicted by a male who had fled on foot.

Deputies and ambulance personnel arrived and attended to the victim while witnesses advised the woman’s husband, 42-year-old Anibel N. Lazo-Lopez, stabbed her and fled toward their residence on Wilson Dr.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Deputies located Lazo-Lopez within a few minutes of arriving on scene near his residence and took him into custody, finding the knife used in the incident on his lawn.

Police report Lazo-Lopez had obvious injuries from a fight that deputies learned were caused by unknown family members of the victim prior to being taken into custody.

In talking with Lazo-Lopez, he admitted to deputies he was in an argument with the victim, accusing her of cheating on him with another man, which ultimately lead to him stabbing her.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

Several witnesses to the incident provided details to deputies; however, others related to both Lazo-Lopez and the victim refused to speak to them.

Deputies believed all of the parties involved had been consuming alcohol when the altercation got out of hand.

Deputies placed Lazo-Lopez under arrest, and after being checked for his injuries at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center he was transported to the Bonneville County Jail.

Lazo-Lopez was booked into jail for domestic battery – inflicting traumatic injury, a felony.

The victim was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment, suffering non-life threatening injuries.

The post Man arrested after stabbing incident appeared first on Local News 8.