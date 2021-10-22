Bonneville County Jail Makena Bret Lagana, 27, was booked in jail Thursday.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A man who had a protection order against him, showed up at a home and pointed a handgun at a woman then took his two children and left the home Thursday afternoon.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s office said Makena Bret Lagana had a protection order barring him from contacting his children, their mother, or being at their home.

It happened about 4:30 p.m. At about 6:00 p.m., deputies located Lagana and the two children in the parking lot of Ross Dress for Less on 25th East. Deputies said they were able to convince him to release the children peacefully.

Deputies said Lagan was in possession of multiple prescription pills, along with marijuana, and several items of drug paraphernalia in his car. They said they also located two handguns inside.

Lagana told deputies he ingested a baggie of heroin just prior to them contacting him. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, then later booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

Lagana is being held on felony charges of 2nd Degree Kidnapping, 1st Degree Stalking, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Destruction of Evidence, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. In addition, Lagana was booked for Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Domestic Assault in the Presence of a Child, all Misdemeanors.

